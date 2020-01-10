Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings. Depomed posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ASRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 30,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,751. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

