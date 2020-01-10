Digiwage Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $7,566.00 and $30.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00166188 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005681 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.