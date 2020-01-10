Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,775. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dover has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 72.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

