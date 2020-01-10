Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.71, 2,882,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,471,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.