Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.71, 2,882,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,471,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
