Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 8%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 3,850,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,794,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $307.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 674,739 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

