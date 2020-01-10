EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 5.5%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.71, 9,904,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,795,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

