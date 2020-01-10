Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.80. 20,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The company has a market cap of $453.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million. Analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.76%.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.