Ether-1 Market Capitalization Achieves $217,460.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $217,460.00 and approximately $23,863.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00040797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00320242 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012470 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,332,151 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

