Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ETR EVT traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, hitting €23.79 ($27.66). 657,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89. Evotec has a 1 year low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 1 year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

