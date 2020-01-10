EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. 53,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,088. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

