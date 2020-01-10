ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.54. ExOne shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,855 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of ExOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get ExOne alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. ExOne had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Grace acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 8,989.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,148 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.