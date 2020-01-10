Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading Down 7.3%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 1,806,832 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,180,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several analysts have commented on XOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $301.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 903,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.