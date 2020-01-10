Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.33. 360,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,346,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.