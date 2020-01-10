Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Research analysts at Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.83. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,472,240 shares of company stock valued at $278,644,107. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 393.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

