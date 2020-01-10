Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.66. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,002. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $108.84 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.