Financial Review: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $235.43 million 3.64 $63.40 million $1.34 12.65 Enterprise Bancorp $134.89 million 2.92 $28.88 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 24.68% 10.13% 1.10% Enterprise Bancorp 21.64% 11.70% 1.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lakeland Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Enterprise Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services. In addition, the company offers cash management services; various investment advisory and management services, including customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; and insurance products, such as property and casualty, employee benefits, and risk-management solutions. As of January 25, 2018, it had 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

