First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires Shares of 1,547 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,355,504 shares valued at $161,345,512. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 466,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

