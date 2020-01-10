First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $384,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

