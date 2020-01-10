First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 1,069 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 7,073,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,356,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

