Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Trading Up 26.6%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) shares were up 26.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 3,393,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,103,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

