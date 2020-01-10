FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 131,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,579. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

