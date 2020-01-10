FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.63. 27,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

