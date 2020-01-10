FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 17,709 Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:PUK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,511. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.