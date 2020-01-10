FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1,538.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,144 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 365,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,037,320. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

