FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Sasol comprises 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sasol by 2,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 473,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

SSL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 8,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,811. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

