FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 214.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 12.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $34,900.00.

NYSE EMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

