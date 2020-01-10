FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 229,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

