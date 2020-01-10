Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 760,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 347,609 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $745.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forterra by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Forterra by 60.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

