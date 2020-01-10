Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,104. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.