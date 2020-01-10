GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GelTech Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

