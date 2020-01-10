General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,973,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,321,100. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.