General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 1,012,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

