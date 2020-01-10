Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives $181.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $107.99 and a fifty-two week high of $191.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

