GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $275,551.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,093.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.01747124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.92 or 0.03247809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00594707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00732255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00064205 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00394482 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,787,878 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

