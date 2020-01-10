Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Glu Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 352,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $871.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984 in the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $1,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.