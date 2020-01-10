Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 3 Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,274 ($56.22) per share, with a total value of £128.22 ($168.67).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,513 ($59.37) per share, for a total transaction of £180.52 ($237.46).

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,304.50 ($56.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,452.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,771.32. Unilever plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,699.09 ($61.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

