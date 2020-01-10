GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.29, approximately 684,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 206,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel bought 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

