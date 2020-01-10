Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HABT. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ HABT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the second quarter worth $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

