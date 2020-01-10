Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HABT. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.
NASDAQ HABT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the second quarter worth $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.
About Habit Restaurants
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.