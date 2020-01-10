Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.82. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2,031,344 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32,224.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

