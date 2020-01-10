Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.61, 11,711,806 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,659,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -1.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,029,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 1,073,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,959 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,803,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 335,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

