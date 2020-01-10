Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.61, 11,711,806 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,659,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -1.52.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
