Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.25. 12,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

