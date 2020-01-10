Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives $19.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.35.
Several research firms have weighed in on HST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 232,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,118. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
