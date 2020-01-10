Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives $19.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 481,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 111,840 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 232,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,118. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.