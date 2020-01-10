Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Down 13%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 25,404,295 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,345,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

