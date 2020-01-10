Huobi Token (HT) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $732.39 million and $196.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00037843 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.05876978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001792 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

