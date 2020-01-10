Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.29

Shares of Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.29 and traded as low as $10.35. Hydrodec Group shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 5,641 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12.

About Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrodec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrodec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.