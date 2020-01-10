ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 94.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in ICF International by 1,206.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,537. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

