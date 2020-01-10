Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$77.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$73.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.85. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$73.50.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.