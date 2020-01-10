Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Intel by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,210,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 920,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,356,320. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $256.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

