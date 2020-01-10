Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 847,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,356,320. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $256.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

