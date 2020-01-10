Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $26.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.