Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $26.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 4,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $761.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.